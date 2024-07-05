

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is probing a human case of plague based on preliminary test results.



The department stated that plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, which is transmitted through bites from infected fleas and through direct contact with animals infected with plague.



Some of the common symptoms of plague are sudden fever and chills, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, a feeling of illness, and swollen lymph nodes.



'If you develop symptoms of plague, see a health care provider immediately. Plague can be treated successfully with antibiotics, but an infected person must be treated promptly to avoid serious complications or death,' said Alicia Solis, program manager of the Office of Communicable Disease and Emergency Preparedness at PDPHE to Fox21news.



The department has advised people to stay away from dead animals, eliminate breeding and hiding place of rodents, and use insect repellent to prevent flea bites.



It has further asked people to not share bed with pet animals, keep pets away from rodent area, and seek proper medical care if the pet falls sick.



