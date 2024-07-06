

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission on Friday requested Amazon (AMZN) to provide more information on the measures the platform has taken to comply with the DSA obligations related to the transparency of recommender systems and their parameters, as well as to the provisions on maintaining an ad repository and its risk assessment report.



'Amazon is asked to provide detailed information on its compliance with the provisions concerning transparency of the recommender systems, the input factors, features, signals, information and metadata applied for such systems and options offered to users to opt out of being profiled for the recommender systems,' the agency said in a statement.



The company also has to provide more information on the design, development, deployment, testing and maintenance of the online interface of Amazon Store's Ad Library and supporting documents regarding its risk assessment report.



Amazon must provide the requested information by 26 July 2024.



Based on the assessment of the replies, the Commission will assess the next steps. This could entail the formal opening of proceedings pursuant to Article 66 of the DSA.



'We are reviewing this request and working closely with the European Commission. Amazon shares the goal of the European Commission to create a safe, predictable and trusted shopping environment,' said a spokesperson for Amazon, Reuters reported.



