IWCO will Launch Online Games on PlayStation 5, Aimed at major changes in the Gaming Industry.

IWCO (International Winners Company), is a pioneering platform in mobile game production. Currently, the company is working on creating larger games such as online shooters, truck driving, and console games for PlayStation 5.

In the latest record, IWCO will launch online games on PlayStation 5 and aim to mark the beginning of major changes in the gaming industry. The company is now working on creating larger games like online shooters, truck driving, and console games as well. The projects of this company, as stated on the iwco.io website, are being implemented and executed one after another.

The collaboration and interaction between reputable game studios and IWCO have increased in 2024, which is considered a significant event for mobile games worldwide. The company has implemented a very good method of interacting with users within its games. After purchasing skins, playing, and making profits, users can choose to transfer the purchased skins and equipment within the game to the company and receive the full amount.

Moreover, in this method, users can comfortably use the purchased products within the games and sell their products to IWCO at any time for the same price.

About IWCO:

IWCO (International Winners Company), an emerging force, released its first mobile game in 2023 in the gameboard genre called Backgammon IWCO, an exciting online backgammon game that allows users to play with each other online. In its first year since its establishment, the company has created four successful mobile games in various genres:

- backgammon IWCO

- tennis star

- Maze Runner

- highway racer

With its initiative force, the company integrates several major industries, including the gaming industry, advertising industry, networking industry, and finance, to make the monetization of games accessible to everyone

Additionally, the company aims to bring together a community of gamers who can enjoy playing games and earn income from them. To achieve this goal, the company has entered the blockchain and cryptocurrency gaming industry, and we will soon witness the unveiling of its blockchain game. Users can mine in-game tokens for free and sell them. This will be the beginning of the emergence of Venix. Users of this company in over 40 countries around the world are happy with playing and earning income from these games, and according to a survey, there is a 96% satisfaction rate with this company.

The CEO of this company, Mark Wilson, stated that the goal of establishing this company is to create a safe and enjoyable platform for gamers, and he hopes that the number of users of this company will exceed 200 million by 2026.

IWCO

Company Name: International winners company

support@iwco.io

Mark Wilson

New York

United States of America

https://iwco.io

SOURCE: IWCO

View the original press release on accesswire.com