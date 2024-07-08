

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) may ultimately be fined over 400 million euros for alleged anti-competitive practices, including market-sharing agreements, exchanges of commercially sensitive information, and no-poach agreements, the online food ordering and delivery company said in a statement.



Therefore, the company has decided to substantially increase the provision already established, amounting to 186 million euros as stated in its 2023 annual report. The intent to increase the provision is based on recent informal engagement with the European Commission and subsequent detailed analysis.



The company noted that it intends to fully cooperate with the European Commission as it did during the unannounced inspections in July 2022 and November 2023.



