

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Al-Safa US LLC has recalled around 2,010 pounds of imported frozen ready-to-eat chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The recall involves 12.1-oz. 'Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab' with 'NOV 30 25' and '0605404'; as well as 14.11-oz. 'Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty' with 'NOV 30 25' and '0605416'.



The frozen ready-to-eat chicken products, which come in cardboard box package, were produced on June 5 in Canada and imported to the U.S. on June 13, and June 21. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The impacted products bear establishment number '866' inside the Canadian mark of inspection.



The recall was initiated after the FSIS, during routine product testing, discovered that the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products so far.



Over concern that some products may be in consumers' freezers, the FSIS urged them to throw away the impacted products or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls due to potential Listeria contamination, Newburgh, New York-based Solata Foods LLC in late June called back its 'Fresh Spinach' and spinach products, and Owings Mills, Maryland-based Totally Cool Inc. recalled multiple brands of ice cream products.



