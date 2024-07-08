

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade from Germany and investor confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade data for May. The trade surplus is expected to fall to EUR 20.3 billion from EUR 22.1 billion in April.



In the meantime, industrial output data is due from Sweden.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial output and foreign trade figures. Industrial output is expected to drop 0.6 percent annually in May after easing 0.4 percent in April.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the investor sentiment index to fall to -0.6 in July from 0.3 in June.



