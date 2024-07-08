Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: 23.7% TAKE UP OF STOCK DIVIDEND AND PROGRESS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Date: 8 July 2024
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
- FULL PRESS RELEASE (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f7b78e65-2ca7-4d82-8448-16f3ebe4eca4)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|22,550
|22,950
|08:58
|0,000
|0,000
|08:55
|Zeit
