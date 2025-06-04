Das Instrument NVQ PTNBA0AM0006 NOVABASE SGPS INH. EO0,03 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2025The instrument NVQ PTNBA0AM0006 NOVABASE SGPS INH. EO0,03 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2025Das Instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2025The instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2025Das Instrument 0QQA BMG359472021 FLEX LNG LTD DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2025The instrument 0QQA BMG359472021 FLEX LNG LTD DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2025Das Instrument TGNA FR0005175080 TRANSGENE SA EO 0,30 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.06.2025The instrument TGNA FR0005175080 TRANSGENE SA EO 0,30 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.06.2025Das Instrument OR90 FR001400RKU0 SAFE S.A. EO 270,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2025The instrument OR90 FR001400RKU0 SAFE S.A. EO 270,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2025Das Instrument LR6 GB00BYT18307 TBC BANK GROUP LS 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2025The instrument LR6 GB00BYT18307 TBC BANK GROUP LS 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2025Das Instrument FK8F DE0008480773 S-BAYRENT DEKA INVESTMENT FUND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.06.2025The instrument FK8F DE0008480773 S-BAYRENT DEKA INVESTMENT FUND is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.06.2025