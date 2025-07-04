Anzeige
Freitag, 04.07.2025
WKN: A0M46B | ISIN: ES0144580Y14 | Ticker-Symbol: IBE1
Tradegate
04.07.25 | 07:39
15,900 Euro
-2,33 % -0,380
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IBERDROLA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IBERDROLA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,23016,30507:52
15,90516,05007:42
CONSTELLATION OIL SERVICES
CONSTELLATION OIL SERVICES HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONSTELLATION OIL SERVICES HOLDING SA0,3670,00 %
EMOVA GROUP SA0,6100,00 %
GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE SA49,000-0,41 %
HAIKI+ SPA0,5070,00 %
IBERDROLA SA15,900-2,33 %
MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA7,335+0,34 %
NUWELLIS INC0,195-11,21 %
SAFE SA0,0020,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.