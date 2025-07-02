Ecobat Completes Sale of Italian Business to Haiki

DALLAS, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling, today announced the successful completion of the sale of its battery and polypropylene recycling business in Italy to Haiki + S.p.A. The transaction includes Ecobat's facilities in Marcianise, Paderno Dugnano, and Bologna, and marks Ecobat's exit from the Italian market.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of this transaction involving our Italian recycling operations," said Tom Slabe, Ecobat President & CEO. "This sale marks yet another step forward in our strategic efforts to optimize Ecobat's geographic footprint. We will continue to pursue additional opportunities to maximize value for shareholders beyond this transaction." Mr. Slabe continued, "We are confident that Haiki's commitment to innovation and sustainability will provide a solid platform for the continued success of the Italian business."

Pirola Corporate Finance acted as financial advisor and ADVANT Nctm acted as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

About Ecobat

Ecobat is the world's largest recycler of batteries, with operations across Europe and the United States. The company is dedicated to creating a more sustainable future by providing innovative solutions for battery recycling, resource recovery, and energy storage. Ecobat's comprehensive approach ensures the responsible management of valuable materials essential to modern life.

About Haiki

Haiki+ S.p.A., a holding company listed on Euronext Growth Milan "EGM" (BIT: HIK, ISIN: IT0005628778), operates in the environmental and circular economy sectors. With its four divisions, Haiki+ aims to become one of the leading players in Italy for the circular economy.

