Das Instrument 0MU IT0005040354 GROWENS S.P.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2025The instrument 0MU IT0005040354 GROWENS S.P.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2025Das Instrument ON6 IT0005628778 HAIKA+ S.P.A. EO1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2025The instrument ON6 IT0005628778 HAIKA+ S.P.A. EO1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2025Das Instrument 606 NO0010890304 AKER CARB.CAPT.AS NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2025The instrument 606 NO0010890304 AKER CARB.CAPT.AS NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2025Das Instrument UOB SG1M31001969 UTD OV. BK SD 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2025The instrument UOB SG1M31001969 UTD OV. BK SD 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2025Das Instrument OCBA SG1S04926220 OVERS.-CHINESE SD-,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2025The instrument OCBA SG1S04926220 OVERS.-CHINESE SD-,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.04.2025Das Instrument 4W9 NO0010840507 PEXIP HOLDING ASA NK-,015 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2025The instrument 4W9 NO0010840507 PEXIP HOLDING ASA NK-,015 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2025