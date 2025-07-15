Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 11:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 5 August 2025 at 12:00 (CEST). The meeting is being convened to consider proposals to liquidate the Company, as well as a delisting of the Company's shares from Euronext Oslo Børs.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the online guide available on www.akercarboncaptureasa.com.

Although no pre-registration is needed for attending online, shareholders that are eligible for attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting are encouraged to register their attendance no later than 1 August 2025 at 16:00 (CEST). Shareholders owning shares through a custodian in the VPS are required to register via their custodian by this deadline. Attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts to be able to vote. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is also 1 August 2025 at 16:00 (CEST).

Please find attached the notice of the extraordinary general meeting, including the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions and a proxy form.

All documents to be processed in the meeting, as well as the participation link and guide for online participation, will also be made available on www.akercarboncaptureasa.com.

For further information:

Media and Investors:
Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,
e-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--notice-of-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4207261

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/4207261/9123c35f4c4a423f.pdf

Aker Carbon Capture ASA - Notice of EGM August 2025 Incl the Board of Directors proposed resolutions and proxy form

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-notice-of-extraordinary-general-meeting-302505342.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
