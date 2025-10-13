Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 08:42 Uhr
Aker Carbon Capture ASA - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 0.137 PER SHARE TODAY

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation)

Ex. date: 13 October 2025

Dividend amount in NOK: 0.137 per share

Announced currency: NOK

The dividend distribution is made in connection with the liquidation of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") as resolved by the Company's extraordinary general meeting on 5 August 2025. The Company's Board of Directors has in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 16-9 resolved to distribute a liquidation dividend to the Company's shareholders. For more information about the liquidation, please refer to the Company's stock exchange announcements of 5 August 2025, 22 August 2025, 26 September 2025 and 1 October 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Continuing Obligations.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa---ex--dividend-nok-0-137-per-share-today,c4249003

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa--ex-dividend-nok-0-137-per-share-today-302581727.html

