Aker Carbon Capture ASA - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 0.137 PER SHARE TODAY

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation)

Ex. date: 13 October 2025

Dividend amount in NOK: 0.137 per share

Announced currency: NOK

The dividend distribution is made in connection with the liquidation of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") as resolved by the Company's extraordinary general meeting on 5 August 2025. The Company's Board of Directors has in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 16-9 resolved to distribute a liquidation dividend to the Company's shareholders. For more information about the liquidation, please refer to the Company's stock exchange announcements of 5 August 2025, 22 August 2025, 26 September 2025 and 1 October 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Continuing Obligations.

