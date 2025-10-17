Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304
15.10.25 | 14:41
0,009 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
17.10.2025 13:36 Uhr
Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation): Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice published on 29 September 2025.

The general meeting resolved to approve the liquidation settlement and thus to finally liquidate the Company. The Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises has been notified of the resolution, and the Company will shortly be deleted from the register.

Since the general meeting has resolved that the Company is finally liquidated, the extraordinary general meeting previously scheduled for 29 October 2025 cannot take place and is therefore cancelled.

The Company started as a spin-off from Aker Solutions in 2020 with a market capitalisation of approximately NOK 1 billion and a share price of NOK 1.7 per share. It has since delivered substantial shareholder value through development of the carbon capture business and the subsequent transactions with SLB and Aker. Since its inception, the Company has distributed approximately NOK 5.2 billion, NOK 8.66 per share, in cash to its Company's shareholders, representing a remarkable capital return that exceeded five times the original IPO share price, fundamentally rewarding shareholders despite share price volatility throughout the period.

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akercarboncaptureasa.com/investors/general-meetings/.

For further information:
Media and Investors:
Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--under-liquidation--minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4251975

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/4251975/961221068747084d.pdf

ACC ASA - Minutes from EGM 17 October 2025 NewsWeb

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-under-liquidation-minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-302587530.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
