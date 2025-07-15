Anzeige
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304 | Ticker-Symbol: 606
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 07:18 Uhr
Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Aker Carbon Capture: Second-Quarter and Half-year Results 2025

FORNEBU, Norway, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA ("ACC ASA") today publishes its second-quarter and half-year results for 2025.

In the second quarter, ACC ASA made a strategic decision to divest its 20 percent ownership stake in SLB Capturi AS, through a sale to Aker which was completed 14 May 2025.

Following the completion of the sale, the Board of Directors of ACC ASA proposed a dividend payment of approximately NOK 1.7 billion which was approved by the shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting held on 6 June 2025. As announced, a distribution of a cash dividend of NOK 2.86 per share, amounting to approximately NOK 1.7 billion in total, was made to shareholders on 20 June 2025.

As announced on 9 May 2025, the Board of Directors in ACC ASA will propose to the company's shareholders that the company is liquidated, with any remaining cash distributed to shareholders as liquidation dividends. It is also proposed that the company shall apply for its shares to be delisted from Euronext Oslo Børs. The company will shortly call for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 5 August 2025 where the liquidation of the company and delisting of the company's shares is on the agenda.

Financial results:

ACC ASA ended the second quarter 2025 with NOK 102 million in cash adjusted for NOK 90 million in remaining dividend withholding tax, and an equity position at NOK 92 million.

A summary of the Q2 2025 financials and the half year report are attached.

For further information:

Media and Investors: Mats Ektvedt Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28, mats.ektvedt@corpcom.no

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. A Joint Venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture, SLB Capturi, was established in June 2024 with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA indirectly owning 20% through its subsidiary, Aker Carbon Capture AS.

On 9 May 2025, Aker Carbon Capture ASA and Aker ASA announced an agreement whereby Aker, through a subsidiary of Aker Capital AS, acquired the 20% ownership interest in SLB Capturi AS held by Aker Carbon Capture ASA's subsidiary Aker Carbon Capture AS.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Mats Ektvedt, Corporate Communications AS, on July 15, 2025, at 07:00 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture--second-quarter-and-half-year-results-2025,c4207063

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/4207063/8c48229037cc3532.pdf

Aker Carbon Capture Q2 2025 Financials

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/4207063/b3cbc5245a68b4d4.pdf

Aker Carbon Capture Half-year report 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-2025-302505065.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
