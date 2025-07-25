Das Instrument GMM DE0005895403 GRAMMER AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2025

The instrument GMM DE0005895403 GRAMMER AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.07.2025



Das Instrument HLB US43475E1055 HOLCIM NEW(U.ADR)1/5/SF2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2025

The instrument HLB US43475E1055 HOLCIM NEW(U.ADR)1/5/SF2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2025



Das Instrument CJ1 NO0010379266 BLUENORD ASA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2025

The instrument CJ1 NO0010379266 BLUENORD ASA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2025



Das Instrument E7L AU000000EZL9 EUROZ HARTLEYS GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2025

The instrument E7L AU000000EZL9 EUROZ HARTLEYS GROUP LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2025



Das Instrument 2JV1 FR0013356755 EMOVA GROUP S.A. EO 1,48 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2025

The instrument 2JV1 FR0013356755 EMOVA GROUP S.A. EO 1,48 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2025





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard