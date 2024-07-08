

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic Plc (BVIC.L), a British producer of soft drinks, on Monday reported a rise in revenue for the third quarter.



For the third-quarter, the company posted a revenue of 502.9 million pounds, up 6.3 percent from the same period last year, with a 2.2 percent volume growth and positive price mix.



In Great Britain, revenue grew 6.6 percent from the prior year, with both the retail and hospitality channels in growth.



In Brazil, revenue increased 48.1 percent from the last year, helped by growth from the existing brand portfolio and continued acceleration in energy following the Extra Power acquisition.



For the year-to-date period, the Group registered a revenue of 1.383 billion pounds, up 9.3 percent from a year ago.



Looking ahead, Simon Litherland, CEO of Britvic, said: 'Trading in the quarter has been strong. Demand for our brands remains strong, as we enter the key summer trading period. We have an exciting programme of marketing campaigns, giving us confidence that we will deliver an excellent full year performance.'



