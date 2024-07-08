Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that it received a No Objection Letter ("NOL") from Health Canada for its Clinical Trial Study number ACCUM-002-01 entitles "A Phase I trial of Intratumoral Administration of ACCUM-002TM as a Monotherapy and in Combination with Opdualag in Patients with Unresectables, Stage IIIB and IV, Melanoma".

The primary objectives of this study are to determine the safety and tolerability of intratumoral administration of AccuTOX®, as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdualag which combines the LAG-3 checkpoint inhibitor relatlimab and PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab. The secondary objectives are to obtain preliminary efficacy data and to determine the Maximum Tolerated Dose ("MTD") and recommended Phase 2 Dose ("RP2D") of AccuTOX® exploits as immune booster and anti-cancer molecule.

According to Vision Research Reports, the global cancer immunotherapy market size was estimated at USD 125.73 billion in 2023 and it is projected to increase USD 280.11 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 8.34% from 2024 to 2033.

The Defence's team is already preparing this Phase I in Canada, most likely to be conducted in both Quebec and Ontario from which the hospitals sites will be confirmed upon agreements finalization.

"AccuTOX® is Defence's flagship asset in the anti-cancer therapeutics field and this Phase I clinical trial shall demonstrate and confirm primarily its safety and secondly its potency. We are thrilled to getting ready for this Phase I in Canada. Defence remains committed to its mission of addressing unmet clinical needs and in pursuing its goals to become a global leader in the development of innovative anti-cancer therapies," said Sebastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs inside target cells and favoring their processing and activities. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

