

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France is heading for a political deadlock after no party could win absolute majority in the parliamentary elections.



Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) party, which was leading in the first round of voting, was handed a major setback with a stunning comeback by the left-wing alliance in the second round.



The left-wing New Popular Front won 182 seats, followed by President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Ensemble alliance, which won 163 seats.



The anti-immigration National Rally and allies were pushed to third place with 143 seats.



Any party or alliance needs 289 seats for an absolute majority to form a government in the 577-member National Assembly.



It was a tactical voting in Sunday's second round election that shattered the far-rights' hope of wielding power in France for the first time, reports say.



The election result is a 'huge relief for the overwhelming majority of people' in the country, according to far-left France Unbowed party's leader Jean-Luc Melenchon.



Young RN party leader Jordan Bardella said France had been thrown into 'uncertainty and instability.'



Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said he will submit his resignation Monday.



President Emmanuel Macron, who called a snap poll three years ahead of the Assembly completing its term, is awaiting the full results 'before taking the necessary decisions,' the presidential palace said.



