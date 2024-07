Vicinity Motor Corp. Secures Expanded Order for 14 Additional Vicinity Lightning Electric Buses for Honolulu International Airport

Order will be First 'Made in America' Buses Manufactured at Ferndale, Washington Facility

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that it has received an expansion to its order from strategic partner Sustainability Partners LLC ("SP"), an ESG focused Public Benefit Company committed to eliminating deferred maintenance infrastructure by enabling sustainability, increasing it's initial order from four (4) Vicinity Lightning electric buses to eighteen (18) via Soderholm Sales & Leasing, Inc. ("SSL"), Vicinity's Pacific Islands distributor.

The 18 Vicinity Lightning electric buses will be used at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, the largest airport in the State of Hawaii serving 21 million passengers per year. The State of Hawaii Department of Transportation ("HDOT") will utilize SP's Electric Vehicles as a Service (EVaaS) program to finance the transition of the traditional diesel fleet to Vicinity's electric vehicles. SSL is facilitating the sale and providing long-term technical and maintenance support for the project. The expanded order for eighteen electric buses will be manufactured at Vicinity's Ferndale, Washington facility and is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

Brent Phillips, President of Vicinity Motor Corp., stated: "Hawaii's expanded Vicinity Lightning order is strong validation of the benefits of our right-sized and versatile product offering. This order will be manufactured at our state-of-the-art Ferndale facility, and the first buses to come off our 'Made in America' assembly line. We look forward to providing our incredible all-electric bus solution to Hawaii's largest airport, leveraging SP's uniquely structured, month-to-month use-based service alternative to the traditional purchase of government fleets."

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

