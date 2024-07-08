

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Britain's new Foreign Secretary David Lammy has promised that the new government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer will reset relations with Europe as a reliable partner, a dependable ally and a good neighbor.



In an article published in The Local Europe ahead of his trip to Germany, Poland and Sweden, the Foreign Secretary said he looks forward to Britain reconnecting with European neighbors, working even more closely together to tackle shared challenges.



'I will be explaining to my new fellow foreign ministers how our new government's proposal for an ambitious and broad-ranging UK-EU Security Pact would underpin closer cooperation between us, enshrining a new geopolitical partnership. I also look forward to hearing their ideas for how we can rebuild trust and reset the relationship between the UK and the EU.'



He made it clear that the most immediate of the challenges facing Europe is Ukraine, and European security will be the Labor government's foreign and defense priority.



He is set to travel to Washington for the NATO Summit this week, along with the Prime Minister and the Defense Secretary.



Lammy said that as Europe's energy networks are 'so closely connected, together, we must invest in the industries of the future and deliver sustained economic growth for all.'



Referring to his Caribbean heritage. Lammy called himself a 'transatlanticist.'



