

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Central Command forces have destroyed two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.



Separately, U.S. allied forces destroyed two Houthi drones over the Gulf of Aden.



Centcom said no injuries or damage were reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels in the process.



It added that the operations were carried out as the uncrewed aerial vehicles presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.



U.S. military and merchant vessels have faced persistent threats from Houthi missiles and UAVs in the Red Sea since mid-November, significantly disrupting the free flow of commerce and navigational rights in one of the world's most vital waterways.



The Red Sea is an artery for nearly 15 per cent of global seaborne trade, including eight per cent of the world's grain trade, 12 per cent of seaborne-traded oil, and eight per cent of liquefied natural gas.



The risky situation in the trade route has forced many shipping companies to suspend Red Sea operations, and reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant cost and weeks of delay to the delivery of goods.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX