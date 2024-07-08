Lausanne-based energy group Alpiq is selling its seven rooftop solar assets in Switzerland to PS Panneaux Solaires SA. The units have a total installed capacity of 5. 5 MW. Swiss electricity producer Alpiq is selling its rooftop solar assets in Switzerland to PS Panneaux Solaires SA, which is the operating company of the Gefiswiss Energy Transition Fund. Under the terms of the agreement, PS Panneaux Solaires SA will continue to operate the seven plants, which are located in the Swiss cantons of Fribourg, Solothurn and Vaud in western Switzerland. The portfolio produces an average 5. 6 GWh of renewable ...

