GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arise AB: Arise subsidiary Pohjan Voima has completed the divestment of its 125 MW battery project to Alpiq AG

Finanznachrichten News

According to the press release on March 25th, 2025, closing of the Pysäysperä battery transaction in Finland was conditional upon certain approvals from authorities. These approvals have now been granted and the transaction has closed today with payment of the EUR 6.7 million purchase price.

Halmstad 5 May 2025

ARISE AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Per-Erik Eriksson, CEO Arise AB, +46 702 409 902

Markus Larsson, CFO Arise AB, +46 735 321 776

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.00 CEST on 5 May 2025.

About Arise
Arise is a leading independent company that realises new green energy. The company develops, builds, sells and manages renewable electricity production. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Arise AB (publ), Linjegatan 7, SE-302 50 Halmstad, Sweden, telephone 46 (0)10 450 71 00, corporate id.no. 556274-6726. E-mail info@arise.se, www.arise.se


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
