Arise AB: Arise subsidiary Pohjan Voima has completed the divestment of its 125 MW battery project to Alpiq AG

According to the press release on March 25th, 2025, closing of the Pysäysperä battery transaction in Finland was conditional upon certain approvals from authorities. These approvals have now been granted and the transaction has closed today with payment of the EUR 6.7 million purchase price.

Halmstad 5 May 2025

ARISE AB (publ)

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.00 CEST on 5 May 2025.

