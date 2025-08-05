On June 23, 2025, the shares in Arise AB were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Claesson & Anderzén AB, through the company CA Plusinvest AB.

Yesterday, on August 4, 2025, CA Plusinvest AB issued a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Arise AB (ARISE, ISIN code SE0002095604, order book ID 74570) shall be removed.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB