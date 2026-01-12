Arise AB has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Arise AB from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Company registration number 556274-6726 Short name: ARISE ISIN code: SE0002095604 Order book ID: 74570

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be January 26, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.