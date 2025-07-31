Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
WKN: A1CVKF | ISIN: SE0002095604 | Ticker-Symbol: A4W
Frankfurt
31.07.25 | 09:09
3,055 Euro
-0,16 % -0,005
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 10:00 Uhr
Arise AB: Arise has signed asset management agreement for wind farms totalling 350 MW

Arise AB (publ) ("Arise") has today entered into an asset management agreement for technical and commercial management of a portfolio of wind farms co-owned by funds managed by Energy Infrastructure Partners ("EIP") and Fortum.

The assignment comprises 94 wind turbines with a combined capacity of almost 350 MW, located across Sweden, Norway, and Finland. This will be Arise' largest asset management contract for technical and commercial management services to date and contributes to further growth of the Solutions business segment.

This milestone strengthens Arise's position as a leading asset manager for technical and commercial services for onshore wind farms in the Nordic region. Leveraging its expertise, Arise will ensure the efficient operation and optimization of these wind farms.

Per-Erik Eriksson, CEO of Arise, commented: "We are proud to be appointed as local asset manager for technical and commercial management for this portfolio and are looking forward to bringing our expertise to ensure its continued success. Collaborating with EIP and Fortum is an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to working together."

Arne Urlau, Director, EIP, commented: "Following a competitive tender, Arise's selection is a an important milestone for this wind farm portfolio. The expectations we set are high, however Arise's team has gone the extra mile to meet them and we are impressed by the team's entrepreneurial spirit, inhouse expertise and owner mentality. We look forward to working together."

Halmstad 31 July 2025

ARISE AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Per-Erik Eriksson, CEO Arise AB, +46 702 409 902

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 CEST on 31 July 2025.

About Arise
Arise is a leading independent company that realises new green energy. The company develops, builds, sells and manages renewable electricity production. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Arise AB (publ), Linjegatan 7, SE-302 50 Halmstad, Sweden, telephone 46 (0)10 450 71 00, corporate id.no. 556274-6726. E-mail info@arise.se, www.arise.se


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
