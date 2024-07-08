

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning (GLW) said it expects second-quarter core EPS at the high end of or slightly above management's guided range of $0.42 to $0.46. The company now expects core sales of approximately $3.6 billion, compared with previous guidance of approximately $3.4 billion.



Wendell Weeks, CEO, said, 'The outperformance was primarily driven by the strong adoption of our new optical connectivity products for Generative AI. These results reinforce our confidence in 'Springboard' - Corning's plan to add more than $3 billion in annualized sales in the next three years as cyclical factors and secular trends combine.'



Corning will report second-quarter 2024 results on July 30, 2024.



