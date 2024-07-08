

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production declined sharply in May after rebounding in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 10.8 percent strong growth in April.



Among sectors, the output produced by the by the textile and leather industry alone plunged by 12.9 percent, and that of the pharmaceutical industry declined by 7.8 percent. The production seen in the electronics industry was 10.1 percent lower.



During the three months ending in May, total industrial production advanced by 2.5 percent compared with the previous three-month period.



