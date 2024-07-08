

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will travel to Texas and Nevada next week to attend a number of events, the White House announced.



On July 15, the President will commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act during a visit to the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin.



The next day, Biden will deliver remarks at the NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he will discuss his Administration's commitment to advancing racial justice and equity for all Americans, including Black Americans.



On July 17, the President will deliver remarks at the UnidosUS Annual Conference on 'the Biden Administration's historic accomplishments including lowering prescription drug costs for America's seniors, lowering the Latino uninsured rate, and creating a Latino small business boom,' the White House said.



