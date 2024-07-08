

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK's new Defense Secretary has pledged to step up the government's support for Ukraine on a visit to Odesa, less than 48 hours after his appointment.



Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussions with his counterpart Rustem Umerov, John Healey announced that the UK would provide a new package of support to the country, including more artillery guns, a quarter of a million ammunition rounds and nearly 100 precision Brimstone missiles.



The Defense Secretary also pledged to fast-track military support committed for Ukraine in April. He directed officials to ensure that the promised package of military aid is accelerated and delivered in full to Ukraine within the next 100 days.



During the visit, which coincided with Ukrainian celebrations of their annual navy day, the Defense Secretary confirmed that Britain's steadfast commitment to Ukraine will be reinvigorated by the new government in Westminster.



'As the new Defense Secretary, I will ensure that we reinvigorate Britain's support by stepping up supplies of vital military aid. This government is steadfast in our commitment to continue supplying military assistance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes,' Healy said.



The UK announced in April the largest ever military aid package to Ukraine, including 400 vehicles, 1600 strike and air defense missiles, including additional Storm Shadow long-range precision guided-missiles, four million rounds of ammunition and 60 boats, including off-shore raiding craft.



Britain is the first country to provide modern, Western battle tanks, as well as long-range precision guided missiles to Ukraine to help it fight the Russian forces.



More than 42,000 Ukrainian soldiers have also returned to fight in Ukraine after completing basic training in the UK since June 2022, under Operation Interflex.



Over the past year, with British help, Ukraine has driven the Russian fleet from Crimea and reopened the Black Sea for exports.



The UK is co-leading a maritime coalition alongside Norway, and Drone coalition with Latvia, in support of Ukraine.



