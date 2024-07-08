Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares were approved for listing after it completed a change of business transaction with Xemoto Media Ltd., and began trading on the CSE today under the symbol BPAI.

BrandPilot is focused on leveraging the power of AI to provide businesses with digital marketing solutions. Its proprietary technology platform, called Spectrum, helps customers manage their marketing campaigns, track campaign progression, collect engagement data and review performance analytics, among other services.

"The rapid development of artificial intelligence has implications for every industry on earth," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are excited to see companies harnessing this technology in innovative ways to drive change in their respective industries and capitalize on growth opportunities. BrandPilot is doing just that, and we are very pleased to list the Company's shares for trading on the CSE."

Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot, remarked: "We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter as a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange. This listing will enable us to further scale our operations and deliver even greater value to our clients. For our shareholders, this milestone provides a unique opportunity to be a part of our growth journey. With our cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise, we are committed to redefining the advertising technology landscape by leveraging AI to increase trust and transparency by combatting fraud, eliminating waste, and preventing abuse in advertising. We look forward to leveraging the resources and opportunities that come with being a part of the CSE community."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

