

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Monday, as stocks recovered after a weak start and moved ahead on fairly sustained buying interest.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 45.52 points or 0.38% at 12,051.66. The index touched a low of 11,980.36 and a high of 12,111.00 in the session.



Swiss Re climbed 2.61%. Holcim gained about 1.8%, Swiss Life Holding ended nearly 1.5% up, and Givaudan gained 1.13%.



Zurich Insurance Group, Sandoz Group, ABB, VAT Group, Alcon, Novartis and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.5 to 1%.



Kuehne + Nagel dropped 3.1%. Julius Baer and Straumann Holding ended lower by 1.8% and 1.67%, respectively. Richemont, SIG Group and Partners Group lost 0.8 to 1.1%.



Roche Holding, Sonova and Swatch Group ended modestly lower.



