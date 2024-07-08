

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine delved into the patterns of aspirin use among adults in the United States for the prevention of cardiovascular disease.



Despite advice from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, a significant number of older adults persist in using aspirin for this purpose.



Aspirin functions by reducing the adhesive properties of blood platelets, thereby lowering their ability to form clots. However, this very mechanism also heightens the risk of bleeding.



Dr. Colin W. O'Brien, the lead author of the study, emphasized the critical importance of consulting a healthcare professional before initiating aspirin use, particularly for individuals with no previous history of cardiovascular disease.



The research revealed that a noteworthy proportion of adults aged 60 and above utilized aspirin for cardiovascular disease prevention between 2012 and 2021, with some doing so without seeking medical advice. These findings underscore the necessity for healthcare providers to engage in in-depth discussions with their patients about aspirin usage.



The researchers analyzed data from the National Health Interview Survey Sample Adult component to track trends in aspirin use for cardiovascular disease prevention. Notably, aspirin usage exhibited a decline subsequent to the recommendations from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association discouraging its use for primary prevention in older adults. Nevertheless, a substantial number of adults over 60 continued to use aspirin in 2021, with some doing so without medical oversight. Consequently, the study suggests an urgent necessity to address inappropriate aspirin use among older adults.



The limitations of the study encompass reliance on self-reported data, which may introduce bias, as well as the absence of data to estimate bleeding risk and cardiovascular disease. Even though the sample represented a substantial portion of the U.S. population, the researchers cautioned against generalizing the findings to other demographic groups.



