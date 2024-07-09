

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 1.5 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,257.5 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for a gain of 2.0 percent and down from 1.9 percent in May.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 1.0 percent at 1,610.0 trillion yen, easing from 1.3 percent in the previous month.



The L money stock gained 3.0 percent on year at 2,178.5 trillion yen, down from 3.3 percent a month earlier.



For the second quarter of 2024, M2 was up 1.8 percent on year, M3 rose 1.3 percent on year and L gained 3.0 percent on year.



