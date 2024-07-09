

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation have partnered to jointly promote Moderna's mRNA respiratory vaccine portfolio in Japan, including Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax.



As per the agreement, Moderna will handle the manufacturing, sales, medical education and distribution of its mRNA respiratory vaccines. The companies will engage in activities to enable broad access to Moderna's mRNA respiratory portfolio to have the maximum impact on public health in Japan.



The agreement has an initial term until March 31, 2029 and no further details on the financial terms of the deal are being disclosed.



