

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L) reported second quarter gross profit of 224.3 million pounds, a decline of 15.0% in reported rates or down 12.0% in constant currencies. First-half gross profit was 444.2 million pounds, a decline of 15.7% in reported basis or down 12.4% in constant currencies.



Nicholas Kirk, CEO, PageGroup, said: 'We continued to see challenging market conditions throughout the Group in second quarter and we experienced a softening in activity levels through the quarter, particularly in terms of new jobs registered and number of interviews.'



Looking forward, the Group stated that, given the weaker than expected trading in June, recent increased geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainty and consequently a more cautious view for second half, the Board now expects full year 2024 operating profit to be in the region of 60 million pounds.



The Group will issue its first half results on 8 August 2024.



