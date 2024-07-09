

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc. (HTG.L) said that its trading for the first-half of 2024 has been ahead of management's expectations driven by the strong performance in the Group's OCTG, Subsea and Advanced Manufacturing product groups.



Sales order book at 30 June 2024 was $700 million compared to $530 million in the prior year.



EBITDA for the first half of 2024 is likely to be in the range of $59 million - $61 million, ahead of management's expectations and about 22% ahead of the first-half of 2023.



Group performance for the second-half of 2024 is projected to be ahead of the first-half based on performance and cost reduction measures. Therefore the company increased EBITDA guidance for the 2024 full-year to about $134 million - $138 million.



The company anticipates EBITDA to be in the range of $160 million - $175 million for the year ended 31 December 2025.



