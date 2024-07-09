

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain said that it has completed the acquisition of CSR Limited, establishing a strong presence in the Australian construction market.



Following the delisting of CSR on completion of the transaction, Julie Coates has decided to step away from her role as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Julie will continue to serve as a member of the newly established CSR board to ensure a smooth and successful transition.



Saint-Gobain said that Paul Dalton, currently CSR Executive General Manager, Interior Systems, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer at the time of delisting.



