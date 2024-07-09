Enphase says that it has started shipping US-made IQ8P-3P commercial microinverters, supporting up to 480 W peak output power and compatible with solar modules up to 640 W. From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy announced it is shipping US-made IQ8P-3P microinverters designed for small-scale commercial installations. The US Inflation Reduction Act incentivized many manufacturers, including Enphase Energy, to manufacture in the United States. In April the company reported it had shipped about 506,000 microinverters from its contract manufacturing facilities in the United States, making them eligible ...

