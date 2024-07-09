

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported June revenues of NT$28.19 billion, up 7.1% year-on-year. Revenues from the personal computers and displays business increased 16.9%. Altos Computing revenues grew 163.0% from last year. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 27.6% of the group's total revenues in June.



For year-to-June period, revenues were NT$126.00 billion, up 13.8%. Revenues from the personal computers and displays business grew 15.8% from prior year. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 28.6% of the group's total revenues year-to-June.



