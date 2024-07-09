

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were seeing modest gains on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar hovered near a multi-week low against key peers ahead of a busy week of key economic events.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $2,363.99 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $2,369.90.



Investors looked ahead to key U.S. data on consumer and producer price inflation as well as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony for clues on the U.S. central bank's policy path.



Powell is set to address Congress today and tomorrow. The U.S. CPI report is due on Thursday and is expected to show inflation easing to 3.1 percent in June from 3.3 percent in May. The producer price inflation report is expected Friday.



Meanwhile, the U.S. earnings season gets underway in earnest this week, with banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. scheduled to report their quarterly results on Friday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX