Roger Beasley Imports: Family Eldercare and Roger Beasley Mazda Kick Off 2024 Summer Fan Drive to Provide Relief From the Heat

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Family Eldercare, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals in Central Texas, is partnering with Roger Beasley Mazda for their annual Summer Fan Drive. With the Texas summer heat posing serious health risks, this initiative aims to collect fans and raise funds to ensure that individuals in need have access to cooling relief.

Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death, especially in older individuals. Fans play a crucial role in combating these risks by circulating air and cooling the body, potentially saving lives. Additionally, the Fan Drive serves as a means to identify and connect individuals in need with valuable resources and support.

For over three decades, Family Eldercare's Fan Drive has distributed free fans to provide relief from the searing Texas heat, bringing comfort to low-income older adults, adults with disabilities, and families with children.

Last year's Fan Drive was a tremendous success, with 740 fans donated and more than $231,000 raised. These contributions made a significant impact, providing much-needed relief to countless individuals during the scorching summer months.

"Picture a scorching summer without AC, that is a daunting reality for many," said Brett Hill, General Manager of Roger Beasley Mazda Central. "With the Summer Fan Drive, we're collecting fans and funds to bring relief to our elderly and vulnerable neighbors."

Supporters can drop off new fans at any Roger Beasley Mazda dealership throughout the summer.

About Family Eldercare:

Family Eldercare is a nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to serving older adults, adults with disabilities, and families with children through a wide range of programs and services. Family Eldercare has been a leading advocate and service provider in the community for over 30 years with a focus on improving the quality of life for vulnerable individuals.

