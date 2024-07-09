

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - In the wake of the deadly Russian missile attacks Monday, US President Joe Biden has said the upcoming NATO summit will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes.



At least 38 people were killed and around 200 others were injured in indiscriminate barrage of missiles across the country on Monday. It caused damage and casualties at Kyiv's largest children's hospital.



In a statement condemning the incident, Biden said it is a 'horrific reminder of Russia's brutality,' and that 'It is critical that the world continues to stand with Ukraine at this important moment and that we not ignore Russian aggression.'



'This week, I will be welcoming President Zelenskyy and NATO leaders to Washington D.C., and I will be meeting with President Zelenskyy to make clear our support for Ukraine is unshakable,' Biden said, referring to the three-day NATO summit beginning on Tuesday.



'Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes.'



32 NATO member states, their partner countries and the European Union are being represented at the Washington summit, which also marks the 75th anniversary of the western defense bloc.



