Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: Exploring funding options for future growth in India

9 July 2024, Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Today, we announce that the joint venture Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd (AVTL) is exploring options to fund future growth for AVTL. These options may include among others a potential fund raise by way of public issue, preferential issue or combination thereof of the equity shares and debt for the JV company and as may be decided by the AVTL board in absolute discretion and permitted under applicable laws and regulations.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd is India's largest independent tank storage company for LPG and chemicals.

No final decisions have been made at this point in time and there is no certainty on the outcome of this exploration of growth funding options. Further announcements will be made as and when required. No further details can be disclosed.


About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand. For more than 400 years, Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, our talented people are applying this mindset to support the energy transition. Together with our partners and customers, we are accelerating the development of infrastructure solutions for hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and low-carbon fuels & feedstocks - paving the way to a more sustainable future. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com

For more information please contact

Press Information
Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication - global.communication@vopak.com
Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations- investor.relations@vopak.com



