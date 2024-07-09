374Water Inc.: 374Water Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Deborah Cooper as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief of Staff

New Role to Enhance Operational Excellence and Strategic Growth

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for the federal, municipal and industrial markets, announces the appointment of Deborah Cooper as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Chief of Staff. With over 20 years of experience building and transforming organizations, Cooper will serve as a catalyst for change with a proven ability to connect strategy, tactics and talent to achieve positive results.

In her new role, Cooper will focus on business operations and strategic planning to enhance 374Water's ability to scale operations in the near term. She will work closely with Chief Executive Officer Chris Gannon on strategic initiatives while providing leadership and guidance across the Company's business units on all facets of the business including identifying key market opportunities, ensuring the organization is optimized to execute on deliverables from an operational, financial and human capital perspective and playing a pivotal role in stakeholder engagement, technology efficacy and expansion initiatives. Her appointment will play a pivotal role in the company's ongoing growth and mission to deliver sustainable destruction solutions as it develops and commercializes its AirSCWO technology solutions.

"Deb brings a wealth of knowledge and a results-driven approach that will be invaluable as we continue to chart our path toward commercialization of our AirSCWO technology and business expansion," said CEO of 374Water, Chris Gannon. "Her role in shaping our strategy and operations, and building a culture of accountability, will be key to our success going forward. She has already immersed herself in our daily operations, aligned with the team on goals and processes moving forward and is playing a meaningful role in increasing the pace of innovation at the company while setting the stage for future growth."

Previously, Cooper held roles including Chief People Officer at National Fire and Safety and Chief Human Resources Officer & Integration Leader at Oswald Companies and Unison Risk Advisors. In those positions, she provided leadership and guidance and improved business performance following periods of significant acquisitive growth. She also served as Senior Vice President of Operations for FRONTSTEPS, where she led the company's customer-facing and people operations teams through a period of substantial organic and acquisitive expansion. Cooper has also held senior leadership positions in various technology, media, and services companies.

"Ms. Cooper's expertise in transforming organizations and her commitment to building strong, cohesive teams align perfectly with 374Water's current needs and the Board's expectations for growth and innovation, and serves as a great compliment to the team we are creating" said Rene Estes, Board Chair of 374Water. "We are excited to expand the Company's leadership team to include Deb while looking forward to her many contributions to executing on the Company's strategic plan."

"After reviewing the company's technology and prospects for far-reaching implications for sustainable waste destruction, I could not be more excited to join the team at 374Water at this critical phase in its evolution," said Deborah Cooper, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief of Staff for 374Water. "As we move along the path from product development to commercialization, it is critical that we build a strong foundation for the business and have the right team in place to execute. I am grateful to Chris and the entire Board of Directors for the opportunity to be part of this transformational moment for the Company."

Cooper earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History from The University of Michigan and her Master of Business Administration in International Business from The University of Miami.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology efficiently destroys a range of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water is leading a new era of creating value in sustainability, eliminating PFAS and protecting our communities. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

