First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - increase and admittance to trading of TO 4 (warrants)

New shares in Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 11 July 2024. New shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue of units consisting of 11 new shares and 9 warrants of series TO 4.Also, as of 11 July 2024, warrants of series TO 4 will be admitted to trading, cf. below. Name: Brain+ --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061670205 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 91,449,279 shares --------------------------------------------------- Change (rights issue): 74,453,390 shares --------------------------------------------------- Change (directed issue): 5,598,472 shares --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 171,501,141 shares --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.08 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235014 --------------------------------------------------- TO 4 warrants Name: Brain+ TO 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0062955761 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP TO4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants: 65,496,978 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise periode, both days 16 September to 27 September 2024 incl.: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 25 September 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Please see the company announcement published on 7 May 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 341851 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG