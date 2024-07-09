Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.07.2024

WKN: A3C5G6 | ISIN: DK0061670205 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAIN+ A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAIN+ A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.07.2024 14:10 Uhr
First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - increase and admittance to trading of TO 4 (warrants)

New shares in Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 11 July 2024. New shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue of units consisting of 11 new shares and 9
warrants of series TO 4.Also, as of 11 July 2024, warrants of series TO 4 will
be admitted to trading, cf. below. 



Name:              Brain+      
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061670205   
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           BRAINP      
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 91,449,279 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Change (rights issue):      74,453,390 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Change (directed issue):     5,598,472 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  171,501,141 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.08     
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          235014      
---------------------------------------------------



TO 4 warrants

Name:             Brain+ TO 4                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0062955761                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          BRAINP TO4                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants:      65,496,978 warrants               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise periode, both days  16 September to 27 September 2024        
 incl.:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:      25 September 2024                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:             Please see the company announcement published on 
                7 May 2024                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:           DSME                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         341851                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
