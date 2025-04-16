Brain+ A/S: Brain+ appoints CCO Devika Wood as new CEO

Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 April 2025 - Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S ("Brain+" or the "Company") announces that the Board has appointed the Company's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Devika Wood, as new CEO. Devika will take on her new role with immediate effect. Co-founder and former CEO, Kim Baden-Kristensen, will continue as Strategic Advisor to management. The appointment has been agreed by all parties involved and is a natural part of the Company's ongoing transition from a mainly research and development led organization to a commercially driven healthtech company. Devika demonstrates strong strategic and commercial expertise with a proven track record of scaling sales for new healthtech ventures, particularly in the UK and US. As the Company's CCO, she has successfully built awareness and interest for the Ayla dementia care platform in the UK care market resulting in a robust sales pipeline exceeding €600,000+ and recently secured the first UK sale. In the CEO position, Devika will remain focused on commercial business scaling, while current SVP, Partnerships, Fiona Costello will continue to build commercial presence and momentum in the UK.

- - -

New commercially driven CEO as a natural step

Brain+ is transitioning from a research and development focused organization into a commercially driven healthtech company. The appointment of a commercially driven CEO is a natural step to accelerate this transition. Since taking on the role as CCO in August 2024, Devika Wood has spearheaded the Company's new UK centered commercial and business strategy and together with SVP, Partnerships Fiona Costello built a UK sales pipeline exceeding a total potential contract value of more than €600,000. Devika's commercial leadership has already secured Brain+ the first UK commercial partnership with Southcare Homes, a private UK care home group renowned for its high-quality dementia care.

Devika's in-depth knowledge of private care home systems, NHS commissioning, and her ability to execute effectively on commercial strategies for new healthtech offerings aligns seamlessly with Brain+' vision for scaling the Ayla dementia care platform to become a category leader in non-pharmacological dementia care.

Devika will in her new role remain focused on commercial scaling with continued support from UK, SVP, Parnerships Fiona Costello. To ensure continued momentum in building presence and grow the sales pipeline, the UK commercial team will be expanded with a Business Development Manager.

Former CEO continues as Strategic Advisor

Co-founder and former CEO, Kim Baden-Kristensen, will remain closely involved with the Company. As a Strategic Advisor to the board and management team, he will support on strategic development, investor relations, key stakeholder engagement, and team development. His continued presence ensures strong continuity and alignment as Brain+ enters its scale-up phase.

Positioned for growth

Following a successful fundraise of DKK 8 million in gross proceeds and the implementation of a leaner organizational structure with all resources focused on sales supportive activities, Brain+ is well-positioned for growth. With an updated commercial strategy and a validated service model, the Company expects to see increasing sales across both UK private care homes and the public care sector. The CEO transition marks a clear inflection point as the company starts to convert its growing UK pipeline and starts to position itself as a defining player in dementia care.

"It's an honour to lead Brain+ into this exciting new phase. We've transitioned from product development to a revenue-generating business, and now our focus is sharp: commercial execution, UK market expansion, and delivering impact in dementia care. This work is personal to me - and I'm committed to realising the full potential of Ayla to support people living with dementia and those who care for them." - Devika Wood, new CEO, Brain+

"I'm proud of what we've built and the path we've laid for Brain+. Handing over the reins to Devika is a natural next step - she's an exceptional leader with the commitment, vision and capability to drive our commercial growth. I look forward to supporting her and the team as we scale Brain+ to UK market leadership, profitability, and eventually to more markets." - Kim Baden-Kristensen, Strategic Advisor to Brain+,

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

This disclosure contains information that Brain+ A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 16-04-2025 11:15 CET.

For more information about Brain+, please contact:

Devika Wood, CEO - Phone: +44 7429280366 , e-mail: devika@brain-plus.com

Or,

Kim Baden-Kristensen, Co-founder and advisor - Phone: +45 31393317, e-mail: kim@brain-plus.com

Or,

Hanne Vissing Leth, CFO - Phone: +45 53889902, e-mail: hanne@brain-plus.com

www.brain-plus.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital 2 ApS

Phone: +45 28 74 66 40

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

www.hcandersencapital.dk

Brain+ Vision

Building the world's first scalable dementia care platform to help people affected by dementia live better lives.