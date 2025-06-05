Brain+ A/S: Brain+ signs agreement with UK care home group Majesticare deploying Ayla for effective dementia care

NEWS RELEASE

Copenhagen, Denmark, 5 June 2025 - Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S ("Brain+" or "the Company") has signed a partnership with Majesticare, a leading UK care home provider, to deploy Ayla - your CST Assistant as part of its dementia care services. The agreement is an important strategic step in scaling awareness of and access to evidence-based, non-pharmacological dementia care and marks the third care home group agreement for Ayla in just over two months. The secured cash flow from the three UK Ayla agreements to date amounts to DKK 120 thousand (£13,500), covering introduction of Ayla and training of care staff in an initial subset of the groups' care homes for a 2-3 months' evaluation. Thereafter the intention is to extend deployment of Ayla to all 30 care homes under the agreements, representing a potential cash flow uplift of ~DKK 322 thousand (£36,200) in July and August 2025.

Background

Majesticare has delivered award-winning residential, nursing, and dementia care across England for over 20 years. Renowned for its commitment to person-centred excellence and early adoption of digital tools, the group continues to lead in enhancing staff capability and resident outcomes.

Brain+ is partnering with Majesticare to implement Ayla - your CST Assistant, its digital platform that enables structured and scalable delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST)-the only non-pharmacological intervention recommended by NICE for people with mild to moderate dementia.

The phased rollout begins with eight staff members at one Majesticare home, who will be trained in CST using the Ayla platform. This training not only supports immediate implementation but also serves to upskill staff in the gold-standard dementia therapy, embedding consistent, evidence-based care into daily routines. The deployment lays the groundwork for potential group-wide adoption across Majesticare's group.

Growing partner commitment and strategic deployment

The agreement with Majesticare contributes to a growing base of committed providers and follows most recent agreements with Southcare Homes Group (5 care homes in the Southeast of England) closed in late March and with Park Homes UK (21 care homes across England and Scotland) closed in late May. The three groups represent a combined total of 30 care homes.

These high-profiled partnerships engaged to date represent a diverse and growing user base for Ayla - your CST Assistant, validating the relevance and unique offering of the Ayla dementia care platform and positioning Brain+ as a trusted partner for providers seeking to scale structured, NICE-aligned dementia care.

The Majesticare agreement is evidence of how Brain+ pipeline opportunities can progress from early engagement to live deployment in over less than two months. With momentum accelerating across both new and existing prospects, Brain+ is positioned to convert pipeline activity into scaled adoption and accelerated sales through the second half of 2025.

Devika Wood, CEO of Brain+, commented. "Majesticare represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner we look to work with. As a care home group, they set an exemplary standard of what care should be. The team are passionate and their commitment to quality dementia care and willingness to embrace evidence-based digital tools like Ayla is a strong signal that the sector is ready to move from awareness to action. This partnership adds to our growing momentum in the UK, and we look forward to supporting the Majesticare team in delivering structured, impactful cognitive care."

About Brain+

Brain+ A/S is a digital health company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, building the world's first scalable dementia care platform. Its flagship product, Ayla - your CST Assistant, is a digital tool designed to support the consistent delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST)-a non-pharmacological, NICE-recommended intervention for people with mild to moderate dementia.

Contact Information

Devika Wood, CEO: + 44 7429 280366, devika@brain-plus.com

Hanne Vissing Leth, CFO: +45 53 88 99 02, hanne@brain-plus.com

Brain+ vision: Building the world's first scalable dementia care platform to help people affected by dementia, live better lives.