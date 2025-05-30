Brain+ A/S: Brain+ A/S - Minutes of Annual General Meeting

Copenhagen, Denmark, 30 May 2025 - Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Today at 08:00 CEST, the Annual General Meeting was held in Brain+ A/S, ("Brain+" or "the Company"). A total of 16.45 % of shareholder votes and share capital were represented at the meeting, and all the proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were resolved by the meeting with all votes cast and all the share capital represented. All existing members of the Board of Directors were re-elected with Tim Jürgens continuing as Chairman, and Vishal Shah was elected as new board member.

Brain+, CVR nr. 36439440, held today at 08:00 CEST its Annual General Meeting for 2025 at the Company's registered address: Svanevej 22, 2400 Copenhagen NV, Denmark.

Members of the Company's Management and Board of Directors attended the meeting. In addition, the Company had received proxies and postal votes from external shareholders, totaling a combined representation by 16.45 % of shareholder votes and share capital at the meeting.

The Annual General Meeting was called for with the following agenda:

Agenda:

Election of chairman of the meeting. The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities during the past accounting year. Approval of the Annual Report for 2024. Resolution as to the appropriation of profits or the covering of losses according to the approved annual accounts. Election of members of the Board of Directors. Election of auditor. Motions or resolutions, if any, from the Board of Directors or the shareholders

RESOLUTIONS:

All items on the agenda were passed by all votes cast.

Re 1) Election of chairman of the meeting

The General Meeting elected attorney Jette Jakobsen as chairman of the meeting.

Re 2) The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities during the past accounting year

The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities during the past accounting year was noted by the General Meeting.

Re 3) and 4) Approval of the Annual Report for 2024 and resolution as to the appropriation of profits or the covering of losses according to the approved annual accounts

The Annual Report for 2024, audited by Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was approved by the General Meeting together with the covering of losses for 2024 as set forth in the Annual Report.

Re 5) Election of members of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting re-elected all existing board members: Tim Jürgens, Johan Luthman and Anish Shindore, and resolved that Tim Jürgens continues as Chairman of the Board.

In addition, Vishal Shah, who since March 2025 has been acting as board observer and advisor to Brain+ Management, was elected as a new board member.

Re 6) Election of auditor

The General Meeting re-elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company's auditor.

Re 7) Motions or resolutions, if any, from the Board of Directors or the shareholders

No other motions or resolutions had been received for adoption by the General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting was adjourned.

-

30 May 2025, Copenhagen

Chairman of the meeting

______________________________________

Jette Jakobsen

Brain+ Vision

Building the world's first scalable dementia care platform to help people affected by dementia live better lives.